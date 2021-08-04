Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Expands By 24.5%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Taylor Devices worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Devices alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

TAYD opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include seismic dampers, fluidicshoks, crane and industrial buffers, self-adjusting shock absorbers, liquid die springs, vibration dampers, machined springs, and custom actuators.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.