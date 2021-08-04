Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 24,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 100,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.61.

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It intends to offer medical devices. The company has development projects in three technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat rare brain disorders.

