Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 5,512 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 692,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,500,000 after purchasing an additional 192,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,810,000 after purchasing an additional 217,873 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE opened at $122.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.63 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.05.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.87.

In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,790 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,576. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

