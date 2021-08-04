Short Interest in United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Decreases By 17.7%

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Heather Marie Oatman sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $36,675.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,162.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa M. Deitering sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $42,551.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,243.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock worth $255,879. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get United Bancshares alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United Bancshares stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,496 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of United Bancshares as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.98. United Bancshares has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $114.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from United Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

About United Bancshares

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.