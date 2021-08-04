Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 847 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $309.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $316.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.73.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

