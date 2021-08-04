Manning & Napier Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $14,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.39. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.79.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

