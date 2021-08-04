Boson Protocol (BOSON) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.73 Million

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $32.90 million and $1.73 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002180 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,814,239 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

