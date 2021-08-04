Contrasting Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) and Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Yara International ASA has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Trader Group has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Yara International ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Auto Trader Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yara International ASA and Auto Trader Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yara International ASA $11.73 billion 1.13 $690.00 million $1.54 16.92 Auto Trader Group $343.81 million 25.81 $167.20 million $0.04 57.38

Yara International ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Auto Trader Group. Yara International ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Auto Trader Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yara International ASA and Auto Trader Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yara International ASA 3 6 4 0 2.08 Auto Trader Group 1 5 5 0 2.36

Profitability

This table compares Yara International ASA and Auto Trader Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yara International ASA 8.68% 12.39% 6.20% Auto Trader Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yara International ASA beats Auto Trader Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients. It also offers urea and phosphates used as raw materials for feed products in both agriculture and aquaculture; and ammonia, urea, and nitric acid used as input factors for a large range of products and applications. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to farmers and co-operatives. The New Business segment focuses on developing, commercializing, and scaling up of profitable businesses; and delivers equipment and services to store or handle products. It also provides solution of reagents, technology, and service for NOx abatement for industrial plants, and transport at land and sea. The Production segment produces ammonia, fertilizers, and industrial products. It is also involved in the operation of phosphate mines; trade and shipping of ammonia; and sale of fertilizers; as well as provides logistics services. The company provides its products under the YaraBela, YaraLiva, YaraMila, YaraTera, YaraVera, and YaraVita brands. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

