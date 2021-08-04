Revlon (NYSE:REV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Revlon (NYSE:REV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revlon, Inc. conducts its business exclusively through its subsidiary, Revlon Consumer Products Corp. and its subsidiaries. They manufacture, market and sell an extensive array of cosmetics and skin care, fragrances and personal care products. Their brand names are REVLON, COLORSTAY, REVLON AGE DEFYING, ALMAY and ULTIMA II in cosmetics; MOON DROPS, ETERNA 27, ULTIMA II and JEANNE GATINEAU in skin care; CHARLIE and FIRE & ICE in fragrances; and FLEX, OUTRAGEOUS, MITCHUM, COLORSTAY, COLORSILK, JEAN NATE, PLUSBELLE, BOZZANO and COLORAMA in personal care. “

NYSE:REV opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.84. Revlon has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $19.00.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Revlon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revlon by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Revlon by 152.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Revlon by 197.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Revlon during the first quarter worth $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

