SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.04 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.85. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SecureWorks during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $716,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 130.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 39,630 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

