BetterBetting (BETR) Achieves Market Cap of $232.69 Million

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded up 43,024.5% against the US dollar. One BetterBetting coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. BetterBetting has a market capitalization of $232.69 million and approximately $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.11 or 0.00818271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00092504 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041707 BTC.

BetterBetting Profile

BetterBetting is a coin. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BETRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.