Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBUX. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 347,908 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $37,219,000 after acquiring an additional 137,382 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,358 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.12.

SBUX opened at $119.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $74.76 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

