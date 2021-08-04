Brookstone Capital Management Invests $2.31 Million in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.05% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 865.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

