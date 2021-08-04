Brookstone Capital Management Purchases Shares of 34,208 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 345.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after buying an additional 148,721 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 32,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

RFDI opened at $74.26 on Wednesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.29 and a fifty-two week high of $74.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.