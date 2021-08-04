Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $201,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,935,000 after buying an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after buying an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after buying an additional 3,249,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.57.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 33,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total transaction of $3,157,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,143,261.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,716 shares of company stock worth $16,430,770. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.