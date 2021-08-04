Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

