Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2021

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,409,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 2,289.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 117,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.