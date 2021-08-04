88,109 Shares in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 88,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 2.04% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,467,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,039 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $523,000.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQN opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.20. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.