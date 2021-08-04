Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stake Raised by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS opened at $157.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $99.98 and a 12-month high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

