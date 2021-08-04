The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $516,119,000 after buying an additional 463,687 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $182,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

