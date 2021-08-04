GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

GasLog Partners has decreased its dividend by 59.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GasLog Partners has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GasLog Partners to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

Shares of GasLog Partners stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.93.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.14). GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GLOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GasLog Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.