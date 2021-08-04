SVB Leerink Cuts Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $67.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its price objective trimmed by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.11.

Get Incyte alerts:

INCY stock opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,298,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth about $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Incyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.