Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 236,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of XELB opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.43. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 52.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XELB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 202,186 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 137,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

