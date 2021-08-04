Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Price Target Raised to $9.50 at B. Riley

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.06 million, a PE ratio of 71.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.87.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 228.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,398 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 35.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 499,929 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 129,640 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ramaco Resources by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,604 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.