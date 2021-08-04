AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.920-$8.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.910-$2.010 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.71.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $228.90 on Wednesday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

