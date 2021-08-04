SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

Get SeaSpine alerts:

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaSpine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaSpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaSpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.