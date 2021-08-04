Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to Post -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). SeaSpine reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

SPNE opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPNE. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 43.5% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after purchasing an additional 191,764 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 30.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 738,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 171,722 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 35.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 636,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 168,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 124.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 123,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 25.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 598,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,407,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

