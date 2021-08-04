1,246 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock opened at $131.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $95.97 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

