Loews Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:L)

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

