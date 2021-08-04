Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.60

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DLG stock opened at GBX 307.30 ($4.01) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 294.35. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a one year high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DLG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.60 ($4.57).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.