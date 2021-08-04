Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.36 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($4.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Arconic updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $34.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 3.06. Arconic has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.49.

Several analysts recently commented on ARNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 5,300 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $186,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

