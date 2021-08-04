Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

ESPR stock opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -10.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,074,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,377,964 shares in the company, valued at $89,179,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 271,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Meditor Group Ltd raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 2,818,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,618,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

