Coats Group plc (LON:COA) to Issue Dividend of $0.01

Coats Group plc (LON:COA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of COA opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.94) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Coats Group has a 52-week low of GBX 50.07 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 74.70 ($0.98).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COA shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

