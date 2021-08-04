Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 13,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $127.17 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $109.07 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.11.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

