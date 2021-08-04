BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (TCPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $812.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TCPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

