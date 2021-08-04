ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.
CEM stock opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $32.57.
ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile
