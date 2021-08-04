IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,007 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,833,259.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,103,852 over the last 90 days.

A opened at $153.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $154.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.98.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

