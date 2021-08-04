IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,070 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 880,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,329,000 after buying an additional 118,012 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in DexCom by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 3,938 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock opened at $521.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $425.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.78. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $524.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.92, for a total value of $460,646.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,155 shares of company stock valued at $30,885,251 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. boosted their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

