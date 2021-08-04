Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 122.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NIO. CLSA began coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

