IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 12,286 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 18.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,286 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 20.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after buying an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 57.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Centene by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,421,000 after buying an additional 719,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $69.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.40. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

