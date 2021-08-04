Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,815 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 50,220 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.21% of Foot Locker worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,021 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 678 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,450 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,620 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 115,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $7,387,429.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,580 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.48.

Shares of FL opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.28. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

