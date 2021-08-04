Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Shares of PKOH opened at $29.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $370.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Park-Ohio has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $41.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.