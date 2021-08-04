Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Cadence Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $23.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $486,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,477,782.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 6,102 shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $130,582.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

