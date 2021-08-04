Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Rises By 23.1%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GTBIF has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

