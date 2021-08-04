J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.
Shares of JBHT stock opened at $171.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80.
In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,972 shares of company stock worth $1,747,935. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
