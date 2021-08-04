J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has raised its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 17.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $171.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total transaction of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,480.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,972 shares of company stock worth $1,747,935. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

