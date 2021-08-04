Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in July

Fobi Ai Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,800 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 404,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
OTCMKTS FOBIF opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Fobi Ai has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.34.
About Fobi Ai
