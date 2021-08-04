JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets stock opened at GBX 90.43 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £196.37 million and a PE ratio of -1,062.79. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 80.60 ($1.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 87.64.

