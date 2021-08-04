China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.13

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMAKY)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

