702 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $133.42 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $133.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,159 shares of company stock worth $5,129,025 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.15.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

