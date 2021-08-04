Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,738 frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in frontdoor by 10.1% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in frontdoor by 0.3% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 133,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in frontdoor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in frontdoor by 1,406.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19. frontdoor, inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.86.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

