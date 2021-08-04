Old Port Advisors Has $817,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

